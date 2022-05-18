Menu
Brest: Youcef Belaïli is popular

At the end of the contract next June, the left winger of Stade Brestois Youcef Belaïli has still not extended, even if the Breton leaders would like to have him resign. Arrived this winter in France, the 30-year-old Algerian could therefore already leave Brest this summer, especially since he would be tracked by several other French clubs. Abdelhafid Belaïli, father and agent of the player, revealed that three Ligue 1 teams would be interested in his son and that he was not closing the door to negotiations.

“OGC Nice, Toulouse and LOSC want Youcef’s services and the door remains open to negotiate”explained the agent of the Algerian international according to comments reported by the Gazette du Fennec. Abdelhafid Belaïli also mentioned the good adaptation of the Brest striker and the possibility of an extension in Brittany. “He adapted well with Brest. He feels good there and would like to stay next season. The president of the club has mentioned an extension and we are waiting to meet to negotiate and formalize this.did he declare.

