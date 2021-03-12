Brian Brobbey signs in Leipzig

It was in the pipes for a few hours, it is now official: Brian Brobbey will leave Ajax Amsterdam at the end of the season to join RB Leipzig. The 19-year-old Dutch striker discovered the Eredivisie, the Champions League and the Europa League this season, but his contract ended next June with the Ajacids.

The Amsterdam native signed a 4-year lease with Leipzig, binding him with the German club until 2025. “RB Leipzig are a great club playing another great season. Julian Nagelsmann is a young and very good coach from whom I can still learn a lot. The team is solid and exudes great cohesion. I am really looking forward to joining the team and of course I want to do my part to keep the club successful ”, he explained when signing his contract.

+++ Transfer-🆙date +++ Welkom, Brian #Brobbey! Der niederländische Stürmer wechselt zum 1. Juli 2021 von @AFCAjax zu #RBLeipzig, wo er einen Vertrag bis 2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣5️⃣ erhält. Alle Infos 👉 https://t.co/ejoaihfOt5 pic.twitter.com/xmZTW5M5qR – Die Roten Bullen (@DieRotenBullen) March 12, 2021