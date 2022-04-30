Menu
Bruno Guimarães wants to mark the history of Newcastle

Interviewed by the DailyMail, Newcastle midfielder Bruno Guimarães spoke about his arrival at the Magpies and his ambitions for the future. The 24-year-old Brazilian, who landed in England last January, particularly loved the welcome given by the fans on his arrival. “I couldn’t believe it, in two minutes I had taken 10 photos. It was amazing. I said to myself: this is very special, so different. I love that passion, that connection with the fans.”explained the former Lyonnais.

The Seleçao midfielder also spoke about his goals for the future, he who has already managed to win at Newcastle with four goals and one assist in 13 matches, allowing the club to return to 9th place in the Premier League , as the Magpies played their breakout hold. Guimarães wants to become a legend of the North East English club and even win the Champions League with his new team. “We have to think big. I believe in myself. I believe in the manager. When you think where we were… I wasn’t scared. I’m at a big club and I want to be a legend here. I want to create my story. I want to make history”said the Brazilian midfielder.

