Bundesliga: Adolf Hutter doesn’t expect a show

If football has continued in Belarus despite the coronavirus pandemic, it will really regain the craze from Saturday, May 16. It is from this day on that the Bundesliga will regain its rights. Coach of Eintracht Frankfurt, Adolf Hutter (often nicknamed Adi) will play a clash against Borussia Monchengladbach. If the poster has everything to be attractive, the Austrian technician did not want to make false illusions to the fans (who will watch the game on television since it will take place behind closed doors).

“If you’ve played football, then you know that the matches after a few weeks of preparation are not the same as the matches of the season. […] The matches may not be of great quality at first, because a lot of things will be new (for the players)”, retorted the former coach of Red Bull Salzburg and young boys of Bern.