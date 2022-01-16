Bundesliga: Arminia Bielefeld and Greuther Fürth back to back

There will have been no winner in the match between two very poorly ranked teams in the Bundesliga championship (2-2). For the 19th day, Arminia Bielefeld welcomed Greuther Fürth in a crucial meeting for the maintenance. Despite Bielefeld’s opener through Okugawa, the visitors scored twice to come back in front.

Young striker Jamie Leweling equalized before Havard Kallevik Nielsen of Norway gave the lead. But finally, at the very end of the game, Arminia Bielefeld snatched the equalizer thanks to the latest recruit Gonzalo Castro. In the standings, both teams are treading water. Greuther Fürth remains last in the championship while Arminia is 16th (out of 18).