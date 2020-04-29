Home Sports News football Bundesliga: Authorities hint at return in May
Sports Newsfootball

Bundesliga: Authorities hint at return in May

By kenyan

If there is one league that seems close to a recovery today in Europe, it is the Bundesliga. For several weeks now, the teams have been training – certainly under special conditions – and the country seems less affected than many of its European neighbours.

Sports ministers from Germany’s 16 regions said in a statement that a return to the championship is possible by mid-to-late May. All in camera, of course. “The German Football League (DFL) must implement and impose the strictest hygiene measures and medical conditions”, can it also be read.

