Bundesliga: Bayer Leverkusen draws a draw against Augsburg

A little off the hook for qualification in the Champions League, Bayer Leverkusen had to win today so as not to let Eintracht Frankfurt take too much lead. Against Augsburg, the Red and Black snatched a draw which, however, does not really do their business (1-1).

It was Niederlechner who scored the first goal of the game at the very start of the game, and the team which nevertheless remained on three consecutive defeats in the Bundesliga managed to hold … until the 90th + 5 and this goal of Tapsoba! With this draw, Leverkusen is fifth, five points behind fourth place, while Augsburg remains thirteenth.

Find the Bundesliga standings here.