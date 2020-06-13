Bundesliga: Bayern defeat Monchengladbach, Thuram injured

Bayern Munich narrowly beat Borussia Monchengladbach 2-1 on Saturday in the 31st round of the Bundesliga. Joshua Zirkzee and Leon Goretzka scored both Bavarian goals, while Benjamin Pavard allowed the visitors to equalise with a counter-camp. Early in the game, Marcus Thuram had to come out with an injury.

Bayern Munich is still not champions, but it’s just like. Little After Borussia Dortmund’s 1-0 win in Dusseldorf, Bayern Munich pulled away in the final minutes of their match against Borussia Monchengladbach to win 2-1. The championship leader holds a nine-point lead over the BVB with three rounds to go.

This event was first marked by the exit through injury of Marcus Thuram (10th). In top form since the resumption, the French striker has visibly twisted his left ankle. Borussia Monchengladbach thought they had taken revenge on this hard blow with a goal by Jonas Hofmann, finally denied for offside after resorting to video assistance to the referee (16th).

Pavard misses… and catches up

The opening goal was finally the work of young Dutch striker Joshua Zirkzee for Bayern Munich (26th). The goal was given by Swiss goalkeeper Yann Sommer, guilty of a disastrous recovery to one of his defenders. Robert Lewandowski’s understudy, suspended as well as Thomas Muller, intercepted the ball to shoot into the completely empty cage.

But thanks to another mistake, that of Benjamin Pavard, Monchengladbach was able to quickly equalize. On a strong cross from right winger Patrick Herrmann, the French defender tried to tackle to clear in a corner. He only managed to score against his side (37th).

Faced with the good collective of the fourth of the championship, the Bavarians pushed in the second half. However, they had to wait until the 86th minute for Leon Goretzka to score the winning goal, on a Benjamin Pavard cross. This fourth assist could allow Bayern to be crowned on Tuesday, on the lawn of Werder Bremen (8.30pm).