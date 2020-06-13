Home Sports News football Bundesliga: Bayern defeat Monchengladbach, Thuram injured
Sports Newsfootball

Bundesliga: Bayern defeat Monchengladbach, Thuram injured

By kenyan

Bayern Munich narrowly beat Borussia Monchengladbach 2-1 on Saturday in the 31st round of the Bundesliga. Joshua Zirkzee and Leon Goretzka scored both Bavarian goals, while Benjamin Pavard allowed the visitors to equalise with a counter-camp. Early in the game, Marcus Thuram had to come out with an injury.

Bayern Munich is still not champions, but it’s just like. Little After Borussia Dortmund’s 1-0 win in Dusseldorf, Bayern Munich pulled away in the final minutes of their match against Borussia Monchengladbach to win 2-1. The championship leader holds a nine-point lead over the BVB with three rounds to go.

This event was first marked by the exit through injury of Marcus Thuram (10th). In top form since the resumption, the French striker has visibly twisted his left ankle. Borussia Monchengladbach thought they had taken revenge on this hard blow with a goal by Jonas Hofmann, finally denied for offside after resorting to video assistance to the referee (16th).

Pavard misses… and catches up

The opening goal was finally the work of young Dutch striker Joshua Zirkzee for Bayern Munich (26th). The goal was given by Swiss goalkeeper Yann Sommer, guilty of a disastrous recovery to one of his defenders. Robert Lewandowski’s understudy, suspended as well as Thomas Muller, intercepted the ball to shoot into the completely empty cage.

But thanks to another mistake, that of Benjamin Pavard, Monchengladbach was able to quickly equalize. On a strong cross from right winger Patrick Herrmann, the French defender tried to tackle to clear in a corner. He only managed to score against his side (37th).

Faced with the good collective of the fourth of the championship, the Bavarians pushed in the second half. However, they had to wait until the 86th minute for Leon Goretzka to score the winning goal, on a Benjamin Pavard cross. This fourth assist could allow Bayern to be crowned on Tuesday, on the lawn of Werder Bremen (8.30pm).

Related news

football

Dortmund: Favre’s improbable injury in celebrating Haaland’s goal

kenyan -
Thanks to another last-minute achievement from Erling Haaland, Borussia Dortmund won 0-1 in Dusseldorf on Saturday. But in celebrating the goal, Swiss coach Lucien...
Read more
football

Fifa: Sepp Blatter targeted by new criminal investigation in Switzerland

kenyan -
According to the AP news agency, Sepp Blatter is under criminal investigation in Switzerland over a $1 million loan made in 2010 by FIFA...
Read more
football

Bundesliga: Haaland delays Bayern’s coronation, Frankfurt scores a brilliant goal

kenyan -
Returning from injury and launched on the hour mark, Erling Haaland delivered Borussia Dortmund at the very end of Saturday's match against Fortuna Dusseldorf...
Read more
footballkenyan -

Tottenham: Alli suspended after bad joke about coronavirus

Dele Alli was given a one-match suspension and fined 55,000 euros for a bad joke he had made on Snapchat about coronavirus. The Tottenham...
Read more
footballkenyan -

Italian Cup: Juve in final despite Ronaldo’s missed penalty

Unconsertively, the return semi-final of the Italian Cup between Juventus and AC Milan ended in a scoreless draw (0-0). Cristiano Ronaldo distinguished himself by...
Read more
footballkenyan -

Serie A: no collective quarantine in case of positive test at...

The technical and scientific committee, in conjunction with the Italian government, has agreed to abandon the collective quarantines in the event of a positive...
Read more
footballkenyan -

Dortmund: the nugget Moukoko in the first team this summer?

Impressive youngster Youssoufa Moukoko could join Borussia Dortmund's professional squad as early as the summer pre-season training camp. The German club would like to...
Read more

FOLLOW US

15,709FansLike
3,479FollowersFollow

NEWS JUST IN

Live within your means – Kate Actress advice to young talent

Entertainment Alfred Kiura -
Celebrated Kenyan actress Catherine Kamau better known as Kate Actress has advised the young talent to make the right choices as they try to...
Read more

Maria lead actor Luwi’s wife defends her husband after being accused...

Entertainment Alfred Kiura -
Citizen TV drama series Maria lead actor Luwi Hausa’s wife Jacque Naisenya has come out to defend her husband who was accused of being...
Read more

Nakuru Senator’s sister freed after spending 2 years behind bars

News Stanley Kasee -
Nakuru Senator Susan Kihika’s sister, Peris Njoki has been freed following a High court order after spending 2 years behind bars. The senator’s sister was...
Read more

Ohangla musician Abenny Jachiga burried secretly at night under tight security

News Edwin Ginni -
Ohangla musician Abenny Jachiga was buried at around 2.30 AM on Saturday morning under tight security, and only his brother was allowed to witness...
Read more

Politician counting Sh2.5M in losses after his herd of cows get...

News Stanley Kasee -
Emurua-Dikir Member of Parliament Johanna Ngeno woke up to total shock after his herd of 24 Holstein Friesian worth Sh2.5million dropped dead upon feeding...
Read more

Burundi’s President-elect should be sworn in as soon as possible, court...

Africa news Edwin Ginni -
The Constitutional Court in Burundi has said that President-elect Evariste Ndaishimiye should be sworn in as soon as possible to fill the power vacuum...
Read more
Loading...

STAY UPDATED:

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke