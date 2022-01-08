Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund totally overthrows Eintracht Frankfurt!

Important duel in the race for qualifying places in the Champions League, the match between Eintracht Frankfurt and Borussia Dortmund promised to be very interesting. The Marsupials are six points behind the leader, Bayern Munich, with a stunning victory against the attractive Adlers (3-2).

Defeated 2-1 by Borussia Mönchengladbach yesterday for the resumption of the Bundesliga, Bayern Munich left the field open to Borussia Dortmund to return to six points. A failure of the Bavarian club on which the Marsupials were to take advantage. For the 18th day, the team of Marco Rose had to travel to a tough opponent, Eintracht Frankfurt (7th). To do this, the BvB was articulated in 4-4-2 diamond with Gregor Kobel as the last bulwark. In front of him, Thomas Meunier, Mats Hummels, Emre Can and Raphaël Guerreiro took their places. Jude Bellingham, Mahmoud Dahoud and Julian Brandt occupied the midfield behind Marco Reus. Finally Donyell Malen and Erling Haaland were associated in attack. For its part, Eintracht was betting on a 3-4-2-1 with Kevin Trapp in the cages behind Tuta, Martin Hinteregger and Evan N’Dicka. The piston roles were played by Timothy Chandler and Filip Kostic while Sebastian Rode and Ajdin Hrustic formed the double pivot. In front, Rafael Borré was supported by Daichi Kamada and Jesper Lindström.

This meeting got off to a strong start under the impetus of the visitors. Mats Hummels split with a love of cross to the right for Thomas Meunier. The Belgian returned to the box and attempted a heavy cross shot which was narrowly deflected by Kevin Trapp on his right post (2nd). A first alert for Eintracht Frankfurt which then suffered a strike from Erling Haaland captured by Kevin Trapp quite easily (4th). Deprived of the ball, the Adlers suffered from the opposing rhythm and Borussia Dortmund maintained constant pressure. Yet it was the locals who took the advantage. On the left, Filip Kostic kicked a free kick just over 25 meters from the goal. He wound up well towards the penalty spot and found Rafael Borré whose recovery of the right surprised Gregor Kobel a little short on his intervention (1-0, 15th). A hell of a cold snap for the BvB which was not going to recover. Gaining strength in this match, Eintracht Frankfurt insisted on the left and Filip Kostic’s shot was deflected for a corner by Gregor Kobel (19th).

Stunning Marsupials!

By dint of retreating, Borussia Dortmund was again punished. On a loss of ball from Thomas Meunier, Eintracht Frankfurt started against. Daichi Kamada lost the ball, but Rafael Borré fought well and adjusted Gregor Kobel on the right with a cross shot (2-0, 24 ‘). After a new incursion by Filip Kostic barely countered by Thomas Meunier, Evan Ndicka cut a cross from the Serbian and found the post of Gregor Kobel (29th). The attempts multiplied and Jesper Lindström after a long race on the right hit hard in the small net (34 ‘). Carrying out a last collective action finally stopped following an offside position of Rafael Borré (45th), Frankfurt came close to being surprised since on a corner Mats Hummels forced Kevin Trapp to the parade before Donyell Malen touched the post (45th + 2). Back from the locker room, Jesper Lindström quickly distinguished himself with a small technical number before coming up against Gregor Kobel (47th). Another big opportunity which confirmed the woes of Dortmund.

Ajdin Hrustic got a new opportunity (53rd) and the BVB gradually regained color without being able to be dangerous. After a foray by Marco Reus in the area, Raphaël Guerreiro missed his outside left (67th). Marco Rose’s men finally regained hope thanks to incoming Thorgan Hazard. Marco Reus found Erling Haaland who launched the Belgian in depth. The latter resisted Tuta and adjusted Kevin Trapp (2-1, 71st). A goal that revived the Marsupials. Erling Haaland with a big shot (72nd) and Donyell Malen in a tight angle (77th) chained unsuccessful attempts. A few minutes later, Thomas Meunie crossed on the right towards the far post for Jude Bellingham. Lonely, the Englishman scored with a furious helmet blow (2-2, 87th). Ajdin Hrustic struck from far behind and Eintracht Frankfurt was losing track of the match. This resulted in a goal from Mahmoud Dahoud following a loss of ball from Makoto Hasebe (3-2, 89th). With this 3-2 victory, Borussia Dortmund is six points behind the Bavarian leader and has just as many steps ahead of Hoffenheim who is third. Eintracht Frankfurt can blame itself and remains stuck in seventh place.