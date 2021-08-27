Bundesliga: Dortmund says thank you to Haaland against Hoffenheim

Borussia Dortmund can thank Jude Bellingham and Erling Haaland. The young English international was decisive in the victory of the Ruhr club this Friday night against Hoffenheim (2-1, 3rd day of the Bundesliga).

First decisive passer for the opening of the score of Giovani Reyna (1-0, 57th), the midfielder changed into a scorer to give the advantage back to the Borussen (2-1, 69th). Meanwhile, Christoph Baumgartner had indeed equalized (63rd). Munas Dabbur, scorer at the very end of the game, thought to offer the point of draw to his family (2-2, 90th). It was without counting on the Norwegian striker who came out of his box to give the victory to the Marsupials (3-2, 90th +1).

