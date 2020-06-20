Bundesliga: Erling Haaland taps Leipzig, Gladbach’ double Leverkusen for C1, Werder is almost dead

Bayern already crowned, the stakes remained multiple on the occasion of the 33rd and penultimate day of the Bundesliga.

We were playing the 33rd and penultimate day of the Bundesliga in Germany on Saturday afternoon. Bayern Munich have been crowned since Tuesday, and their victory on the Werder turf, the stakes were elsewhere. From the perspective of the Champions League, three teams played key matches. The clash of the 33rd day, RB Leipzig (3rd) received Borussia Dortmund (2nd). Borussen already guaranteed to participate in the next edition of the C1. Timo Werner’s partners, who will play for Chelsea next season, had to win, or at least not lose, so as not to see their two pursuers recover. But it was Lucien Favre’s men who opened the scoring, through the inevitable Erling Haaland. The Norwegian took a cross from young Giovani Reyna on the half-hour mark and scored his 12th goal in 14 games (0-1). Dominant, the BvB finished the job at the very end of the match, thanks to a double from the monster Haaland (0-2, 90th-2). Leipzig are not yet guaranteed access to the C1, but their goal difference allows them to be optimistic.

Find the film of the match on our live commentary.

Gladbach’ double Leverkusen for the last ticket to the C1

Behind, in the fight for the last ticket (or the last two in case of Leipzig explosion on the last day) for the European space, Gladbach and Leverkusen moved respectively to Paderborn and on the lawn of Hertha Berlin. Without Alassane Pléa or Marcus Thuram, who were dropped until the end of the season, Borussia Monchengladbach went on to win on the Paderborn turf (14th game without a series win in progress), already condemned to the second division, thanks to a goal by Patrick Herrmann and a double by Lars Stindl (1-3). Bayer Leverkusen, the next German Cup finalist, against Bayern on 4 July in Berlin, did the wrong thing of the day in the German capital. Beaten by Hertha, on the achievements of Matheus Cunha and Dodi Lukebakio (2-0), Peter Bosz’s players pass 5th, and will have to hope for a miracle on the final day to hope to play in the Champions League next season.

Bayern celebrate their title with a recital by Robert Lewandowski

On Tuesday night, on the pitch of Werder Bremen, FC Bayern celebrated its 8th consecutive league title in its empty stadium. Against Freiburg, Joshua Kimmich started the hostilities, well served by Robert Lewandowski, before the Pole gave himself a double, his 32nd and 33rd goals of the season (3-1). Lucas Holer narrowed the gap, but did not prevent the Bavarians from running towards a 25th success in 33 days. A match that saw Lucas Hernandez, announced on the start, and Michael Cuisance, be titular. The defender provided himself with an assist. Benjamin Pavard was also present on the right of the defense, while Kingsley Coman came into the game.

Werder gets a little closer to relegation

At the bottom of the table, Mainz had ensured its continued existence on Tuesday, winning at Dortmund (cough). This afternoon, the 1. FSV Mainz 05 hosted a Werder Bremen team that has never been so close to relegation. If the Werder had a reputation for travelling well this season, collecting 22 of his 28 points off his bases, it was the locals who made the difference in five minutes, by Quaison (25th) and Boetius (30th). In the second half, Yuya Osako maintained a crazy hope (2-1), but could not prevent the Bremen to lose on the score of 3 goals to 1, after a final banner planted by the Swiss Edimilson Fernandes. Dam or relegation for Bremen? Davy Klaassen’s side will have to beat Cologne on the final day and hope for a defeat in Dusseldorf, which was held by Augsburg (1-1) this afternoon, to snatch the play-off.

Schalke 04 continues their incredible negative run

Far from the struggles for the C1, Wolfsburg and Hoffenheim are engaged in a long-distance duel for the Europa League. With this in mind, Wolfsburg Wolves once again relied on Wout Weghorst to bring back three points from Schalke (1-4). The Dutch striker helped the Volkswagen Arena residents retain their 6th place, qualifying for the Group Stage of the Europa League, with his 4th and 5th goals in four matches. Kevin Mbabu and Joao Victor attended the party. Schalke have not won for the last 16 games in the Bundesliga. Just behind, Hoffenheim also did the job, going 3-0 at Union Berlin. Three goals scored in the first act by Bebou, Kramaric and Dabbur, which allow TSG, for the time being in the qualifying round for the Europa League, to remain tied on points with Wolfsburg with one day to go.

The results of the 33rd day of the Bundesliga

Bayern Munich 3 – 1 Freiburg: Kimmich (15th), Lewandowski (24th, 37th) for Bayern; Holer (33rd) for Freiburg.

Dusseldorf 1 – 1 Augsburg: Hennings (20th) for Dusseldorf; Niederlechner (10th) for Augsburg.

FC Cologne 1 – 1 Eintracht Frankfurt: Kainz (45th, s.p.) for Cologne; Dost (72′) for Eintracht Frankfurt.

Hertha Berlin 2 – 0 Bayer Leverkusen: Cunha (22nd), Lukebakio (54th) for Hertha Berlin.

Hoffenheim 4 – 0 Union Berlin: Bebou (11th), Kramaric (39th), Dabbur (45th-2), Baumgartner (68th) for Hoffenheim.

Mainz 3 – 1 Werder Bremen: Quaison (25th), Boetius (30th), Fernandes (88th) for Mainz; Osako (58′) for Werder.

Paderborn 1 – 3 Borussia Monchengladbach In: Michel (54th) for Paderborn; Herrmann (4th), Stindl (55th, S.P., 73rd) for Gladbach’.

RB Leipzig 0 – 2 Borussia Dortmund In: Haaland (30th, 90th)2 for Borussia Dortmund.

Schalke 04 1 – 4 Wolfsburg : Matondo (70th) for Schalke 04; Weghorst (16th, 56th), Mabu (59th), Joao Victor (70th) for Wolfsburg.

The Bundesliga standings after 33 days.

The ranking of Bundesliga goalscorers after 33 days.