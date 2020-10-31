Home Sports football Bundesliga: Gladbach offers RB Leipzig
Bundesliga: Gladbach offers RB Leipzig

By kenyan

In the shock of this 6th day of the Bundesliga, Borussia Mönchengladbach offered a very precious victory against RB Leipzig 1-0. It was Hannes Wolf who scored the only goal of the match (60th) following a good job from Pléa, relayed by Kampl.

With this success, the Colts return to the top of the table, in 4th place, only two small points behind their opponent of the day, who recorded their first defeat of the season in the league. Leipzig was even leader at the start of this championship day.

The Bundesliga standings.

