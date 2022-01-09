Bundesliga: Hertha Berlin surprised at home by Cologne

Continuation of the 18th day of the Bundesliga: Hertha Berlin received Cologne in a duel between two close teams in the standings. Indeed, the club of the capital is only four points behind its opponent in the afternoon and a victory would allow it to approach the first part of the table, while the Onze du Bouc could provisionally put pressure on the top 6, qualifier for European competitions. It was the visitors who opened the scoring through the inevitable French Anthony Modeste, scorer at the half-hour mark (1-0, 30th) for his 12th achievement of the season, only one unit from Erling Haaland .

He was followed by Slovakian international Ondrej Duda, who scored the goal of the break two minutes later (2-0, 32nd). Vladimir Darida reduced the mark before the hour mark (2-1, 57th) but it was not enough for the club of the Old Lady to return to the score, since Jan Thielmann sealed the fate of the meeting in added time (3-1, 90th + 1). With this success 3 goals to 1, Cologne goes back to 7th place and is only two points away from qualifying places for the Champions League, Berlin remains stuck in 12th place in the standings.