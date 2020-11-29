Bundesliga: Hoffenheim is content with a draw in Mainz

The 9th day of the Bundesliga continued this Sunday with the trip to Hoffenheim on the lawn of a badly damaged Mainz. At the end of a meeting slightly dominated by the visitors, the two formations ended up drawing 1-1.

Quaison opened the scoring for the locals in the first period (33rd) but Bebou put everyone back to equality shortly after the hour mark (66th). Reduced to ten at the end of the game after the expulsion of Geiger (80th), Hoffenheim will be satisfied with this point taken away and retains its 12th place. Mainz is still stuck at the bottom of the ranking, in 16th place.

The Bundesliga standings here.