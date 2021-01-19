Bundesliga: Möchengladbach is replaced

For this 17th day of the Bundesliga, Borussia Möchengladbach had, a priori, by receiving Werder Bremen at home, a chance to get back into the Bundesliga. But the meeting was not easy for Alassane Pléa and his teammates. Indeed, they won, but they did not spare the viewers of this meeting by maintaining the suspense and opening the scoring only after the hour of play.

It was the central defender, Nico Elvedi, who found the flaw in the head. In the first half, it was Werder who was not far from opening the scoring twice thanks to Romano Schmid. Without success, however. With this great victory, Marco Rose’s men find themselves in sixth position in the Bundesliga, passing Wolfsburg, which is playing tonight in Mainz, and Eintracht Frankfurt, which will play for its part on Wednesday.