Bundesliga: Monchengladbach quietly disposes of Frankfurt and climbs to the podium

On the pitch of Eintracht Frankfurt, Borussia Monchengladbach did not tremble and achieved the very good operation of this 26th day of Bundesliga by dispossessing Leipzig of its third place. The two Frenchmen, Alassane Pléa and Marcus Thuram, scored.

38 seconds. That’s how long it took Alassane Pléa to find the loophole and send Frankfurt back to their doubts in this match of the 26th day of the Bundesliga. On receiving a long ball, the Frenchman asked Jonas Hofmann for the head, who instantly returned him, before concluding, by sliding, an inside of the foot that ended his run in the small net of Kevin Trapp (0-1, 1st). You shouldn’t have been late in front of your screen. Pléa resumed his good habits by scoring his ninth goal of the season, Eintracht his bad by conceding an eleventh pawn in four games. Picked from the entrance, the premises retreated, but were not more airtight. A few minutes later, Ramy Bensebaini, alerted on the left side, easily erased Almamy turned, before finding Marcus Thuram full axis of a tense center, the latter crucifying at point-blank range a Trapp not free of reproach (0-2, 7th). Five months after his last goal, Thuram made the break.

By the force of things, Adi Hutter’s men went out shyly. And we had to wait until the sixteenth minute of play to see an interesting first move on their part. Stefan Ilsanker fixed the opposing defense, before shifting in the right tempo Almamy Touré who centered hard! Corner. Three minutes later, Bas Dost handed over to Japan’s Daichi Kamada, who surprised his world with a clever cross-shot (19th). Warning at no cost (again): the ball ran parallel to the goal line. But upon discovering themselves, the evening guests were doing the business of Marco Rose’s troops who were engulfed in the cracks. Alternating phases of possession and rapid transitions, Gladbach led the dance. Pléa, decidedly very stirring, was going to offer himself two new opportunities before the break (21st, 45th-1). No doubt when they returned to the locker room, the visitors had mastered their subject.

Pléa touches wood, Bensebaini settles the bill

At the beginning of the second act, a change was noted: André Silva replaced Djibril Sow. More mobile, the Portuguese immediately offered movement to the game of his own by launching Daichi Kamada (48th) or shifting Alamamy Touré (51st), but Frankfurt still lacked cutting edge and ran into the well-placed Fohlen defense. The latter, while in control, continued to sting in a hit. Pléa is even close to scoring the third goal of a marvellous brushed strike… which finally crashed on Trapp’s crossbar (68th). In the end, it was Ramy Bensebaini who took charge of it by converting a penalty caused by Breel Embolo (0-3, 73rd), despite Trapp slightly deflecting the ball.” The spell was sealed and Silva’s late goal (81st) did not change that. Jonas Hofmann even offered himself the opportunity to finish in the empty goal… before Hinteregger made a heroic save (84th). Despite an animated end to the game, the scoreboard will remain frozen. Final score: 3-1.

After RB Leipzig’s 1-1 draw with Freiburg earlier in the day, Borussia Monchengladbach did a very good job of climbing to the podium in front of Julian Nagelsmann’s team, two points behind second-place Dortmund (52 and 54 points). For its part, Frankfurt continues its difficult season and is 13th in the standings after 26 days. On Sunday, the leader, Bayern Munich (55 points), will face the Union Berlin at 6pm.

Relive the film of the meeting on our live commentary.