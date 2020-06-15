Home Sports News football Bundesliga: more injuries since the resumption?
Several players were injured this weekend in the Bundesliga, a month after the resumption that raised fears of a rise in physical glitches. No results have yet been released but the players seem to be pulling the tongue.

By choosing to resume on 16 May, the Bundesliga has become the centre of the football world. Because it was the first major European championship to return to the field, it was closely scrutinized by those who chose to emulate it or others who made the opposite bet. Since then, Italy (in the cup for now) and Spain have resumed waiting for England (June 17 on RMC Sport). Germany, on the other hand, is always the point of comparison, especially on the physical health of the players.

A month later, no cases of players infected with coronavirus were announced after a game. On the other hand, the recovery was accompanied by several physical glitches. From the first day, 14 players suffered a muscle injury, as was feared. No comparisons with last season have yet been published.

Muscles and joints to the test

This weekend, several players were injured, including Marcus Thuram. But the causes of this injury seem more due to poor reception than to the succession of games coupled with a long two-month break related to containment. Even so, it may not be so obvious.

“We should expect to see more muscle injuries,” former England physiotherapist Gary Lewin told Sky Sports the day after the first day of the Bundesliga resumption. It is also the reaction time, the way the body reacts to the jump, the landing, and then puts pressure on the joints. But people’s main concerns are muscle injuries.”

The style of play, risk factor?

That’s what happened to former Bordeaux player Salif Sané, who suffered a tear last week and missed the final four games of the season. Borussia Dortmund player Thomas Delaney was also injured at the weekend. And the list has been quite long for a month (Todibo, Harit, Sahin, Fernandes, Mehmedi, Otavio, Karamoko, Strobl, Bellarabi, Poulsen, Dahoud, Arp, Burgstaller, Gulde, Schonlau, Mittelst-dt, Fink…).

“There are a lot of injuries,” said Polo Breitner, Germany specialist for RMC Sport. Small muscle injuries, not big stuff. It depends on the clubs. In Monchengladbach, which is a physical team, it hurts. Leverkusen, who play more in possession and passing, I have the feeling that there are fewer injuries.”

The introduction of the five replacements instead of three also allows coaches to take as few risks as possible with the players. Clubs with little to play also take the side of taking their players out at the slightest alert with only four days to go.

Bayern, too, physically struggling

Even Bayern “start to pull their tongues” despite their seven wins in as many games. Hansi Flick is increasingly resolved to pass the three-substitution mark to blow some of his frames despite a limited bench depth.

In terms of the quality of the game, however, the situation improves after a sluggish start. “The Bundesliga has picked up far too early,” said the Bayern coach. At least two weeks too soon. The players were not physically ready, the tempo was catastrophic on the first few days. Now it’s interesting.” But it’s also a bit of a break.

