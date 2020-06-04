Bundesliga: no penalty for tributes to George Floyd

After studying the matter and receiving public advice from FIFA, the German Football Federation decided not to sanction players displaying tributes to George Floyd and the “Black Lives Matter” movement during matches.

Paying tribute to George Floyd and anti-racist protests in the middle of the match will not be punished. Two days after formally considering whether the strong actions of Weston McKennie, Jadon Sancho and Achraf Hakimi constituted a violation of the rules prohibiting players from displaying a political, religious or personal message on the pitch, the German Football Federation finally decided on Wednesday that no sanctions should be imposed against them. This decision will also apply to possible new tributes related to the social climate in the United States.

Fritz Keller, president of the German federation, was satisfied with this course of action: “I expressly welcome the far-sighted decision of the control committee and I am very pleased. The association strongly opposes any form of racism. That’s why the actions of the players have our respect and understanding.”

“Common sense” demanded by FIFA

Schalke 04 midfielder Weston McKennie wore a black armband to express his outrage over the death of George Floyd during a violent arrest by a white police officer. Dortmund team-mates Jadon Sancho and Achraf Hakimi had chosen to reveal messages on t-shirts.

Marcus Thuram, the French striker of Borussia Monchengladbach, was not covered by the federation’s procedure. He had taken a knee after a goal, repeating the gesture popularized by American football player Colin Kaepernick to denounce police violence against the black population in the United States.

Faced with questions from the governing body of German football, FIFA had called on him to show “common sense” regarding the application of the laws of the game. While recalling that she herself promoted anti-racism messages during her meetings.