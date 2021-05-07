Bundesliga: Stuttgart wins over Augsburg

VfB Stuttgart continues its good season for a formation which goes back to this level. At the reception of Augsburg, the Reds won 2-1 and climbed to 9th place, formalizing in the process their maintenance in the elite.

Förster (11th) and Kalajdzic (74th) offered the winning goals, while Niederlechner had tied time (59th). This defeat was unwelcome for Augsburg, which is only three points ahead of the red zone. And this 32nd day of the Bundesliga has only just begun.

The ranking of the Bundesliga.