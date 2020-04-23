Home Sports News football Bundesliga. There are 25,000 jobs to finish the season. tests for coronavirus
Sports Newsfootball

Bundesliga. There are 25,000 jobs to finish the season. tests for coronavirus

By kenyan

The German league authorities have calculated that 25,000 jobs will be needed to finish the competition. tests on the coronavirus. That’s a cost of about $100,00 2.5 million euros – reported usually well-informed daily Bild. Decisions on when and how to resume the season are expected to be made in the coming days.

As reported by bild newspaper, citing the document created on the orders of the German league (DFL) authorities, the season would last another 10 weeks. At that time, there would be a need to perform in clubs, including players, about 100 000 euros. 21.6k coronavirus infection. However, the league wants to be secured and has to order 25,000 of them.

One such test costs between 60 and 150 euros. Each club is to be assigned to a different laboratory in Germany. The total cost of such an operation was calculated at €2.5 million.

This raises many doubts, but the DFL assures the public that the costs of resuming the competition will not be borne by the state budget, but their own.

‘In addition, we will not in any way burden laboratories that will examine samples of people suspected of being infected or lying in hospitals. We do not want to influence the speed of diagnosis in other citizens,” the document says.

When the competition will resume in Germany is unknown, but the decision is expected in the coming days, possibly even on Thursday. Politicians have already given the green light to start the game from May 9, but with empty stands and only this variant is considered.

The corona pandemic broke out in mid-December in China and spread all over the world. There are currently more than 2.6 million people infected and more than 185,000 have died. In Germany, more than 150,000 patients have been diagnosed with Covid-19. people, and 5.3 thousand people. Died.

Previous articleBayern. Flick established a hierarchy among goalkeepers

RELATED ARTICLES

football

Bayern. Flick established a hierarchy among goalkeepers

kenyan -
Coach Hansi Flick spoke about the turbulent theme of the goal cast in the Bayern Munich team. The coach stated explicitly that Manuel Neuer...
Read more
football

Serie A. Milik, however, will go to England?

kenyan -
The mighty Premier League have a plan on how to bring Arkadiusz Milik together. If their idea is successful, the Pole could go to...
Read more
football

Coronavirus: Will Serie A return to play in June?

kenyan -
The resumption of Serie A was until recently one of the most discussed topics in the Italian media. The exact date of return to...
Read more
15,567FansLike
3,451FollowersFollow

NEWS JUST IN

Curfew flouters will be released immediately if they test negative

Health Stanley Kasee -
Kenyans arrested and taken into quarantine for flouting the curfew order will be tested for Covid-19 and released upon testing negative. Acting Director-General of Health...
Read more

Kenyan TV station in trouble with Communications Authority for playing Mejja, Femi One’s song Utawezana

Entertainment Alfred Kiura -
Kenyan TV station TV47 has landed in hot soup with Communication Authority after airing Mejja and Femi One’s song dubbed Utawezana. In a letter, the...
Read more

Okiya Omtatah sues state over forced quarantine

News Tracy Nabwile -
Activist Okiya Omtatah has sued the state. He is challenging the formulation and implementation of some government measures concerning coronavirus. In the lawsuit, Omtatah is...
Read more

Gospel rapper Eko Dydda released from forced quarantine days after he highlighted their plight at KMTC

Entertainment Alfred Kiura -
Celebrated award-winning gospel rapper Eko Dydda is now with his family after being released from forced quarantine at the KMTC Quarantine Centre. This comes days...
Read more

Quarantine escapee used ‘panya routes’ to get outside locked Nairobi, arrested in Kericho

Health Stanley Kasee -
A person alleged to be among at least 50 people who escaped from Kenya Medical Training College government quarantine facility in Nairobi has been...
Read more

Throwing shade or not? – Khalighraph Jones explains why he referred to Bahati as “Mtoto wa Diana.

Entertainment Alfred Kiura -
Award-winning Kenyan rapper Khaligraph Jones has come out to explain that he was not throwing shade at controversial gospel singer Bahati in his new...
Read more

Video of a train ramming into a matatu at Mutindwa raises questions [VIDEO]

News Connie Mukenyi -
A Kenya railways train rammed into a matatu at the Mutindwa level crossing. The accident occurred at around 12.30 am on the 23rd of...
Read more

Kenya confirms 17 more COVID-19 cases, recoveries hit 89

Health Chuoyo Protus -
Seventeen more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Kenya, bringing the total to 320. In the daily presser, Health CAS, Dr Mercy Mwangangi revealed...
Read more
Loading...

STAY UPDATED:

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke