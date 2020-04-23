Bundesliga. There are 25,000 jobs to finish the season. tests for coronavirus

The German league authorities have calculated that 25,000 jobs will be needed to finish the competition. tests on the coronavirus. That’s a cost of about $100,00 2.5 million euros – reported usually well-informed daily Bild. Decisions on when and how to resume the season are expected to be made in the coming days.

As reported by bild newspaper, citing the document created on the orders of the German league (DFL) authorities, the season would last another 10 weeks. At that time, there would be a need to perform in clubs, including players, about 100 000 euros. 21.6k coronavirus infection. However, the league wants to be secured and has to order 25,000 of them.

One such test costs between 60 and 150 euros. Each club is to be assigned to a different laboratory in Germany. The total cost of such an operation was calculated at €2.5 million.

This raises many doubts, but the DFL assures the public that the costs of resuming the competition will not be borne by the state budget, but their own.

‘In addition, we will not in any way burden laboratories that will examine samples of people suspected of being infected or lying in hospitals. We do not want to influence the speed of diagnosis in other citizens,” the document says.

When the competition will resume in Germany is unknown, but the decision is expected in the coming days, possibly even on Thursday. Politicians have already given the green light to start the game from May 9, but with empty stands and only this variant is considered.

The corona pandemic broke out in mid-December in China and spread all over the world. There are currently more than 2.6 million people infected and more than 185,000 have died. In Germany, more than 150,000 patients have been diagnosed with Covid-19. people, and 5.3 thousand people. Died.