Bundesliga: Union Berlin and Hoffenheim back to back

Among the surprises of the season and the fight for European places, Union Berlin had a complicated match at home this Sunday, against Hoffenheim, which is playing its last cards for a place in Europe. A confrontation that ended in a 1-1 draw.

Very quickly, Kruse gave the advantage to the local team from the penalty spot (1-0, 9th). But Schlotterbeck allowed the Blues to equalize, with a goal against his camp shortly before half an hour into the game. A point that allows Union Berlin to remain seventh and take a point on eighth, Gladbach, while Hoffenheim is eleventh.

Find the Bundesliga standings here.