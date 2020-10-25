Bundesliga: Werder and Hoffenheim fail to decide

The penultimate match of Matchday 5 of the Bundesliga pitted two teams that can target Europe, Werder Bremen (9th) and TSG Hoffenheim (11th). And this match quickly got carried away with the opening of the precocious score of Maximilian Eggestein (5th). Quickly in the lead in this match, Werder Bremen thought they had done the hardest part, but Dennis Geiger equalized for Hoffenheim (22nd).

Tied 1-1 when entering the locker room, the two teams surrendered blow for blow during the second half. In the end, no one was able to take the advantage. Werder Bremen move up to sixth place while TSG Hoffenheim are eighth following the 1-1 draw.

