Bundesliga: will Schalke 04 play maintenance this season?

Massacred by Bayern Munich (8-0), swept away by Werder Bremen (3-1) and humiliated by RB Leipzig (4-0), Schalke 04 started the 2020/2021 season in the worst possible way. As they face Borussia Dortmund, the Ruhr club are in an unprecedented crisis. The result of several years of questionable management and a negative dynamic that does not stop.

Disastrous start to the season, sacked coach, chaotic management and surreal transfer window: Schalke 04’s season promises to be very complicated. However, this is not surprising for the Knappens who pay for years and years of mistakes of all kinds. After the 2011 Champions League semi-final and a few stable years at the top of the Bundesliga standings, Schalke 04 plummeted during the 2016-2017 season, quickly finding himself relegated before finally escaping after a good second part of season. Under the leadership of new coach Domenico Tedesco, the Gelsenkirchen-based club will finish in a very good second place in 2017-2018 and doubts will quickly be swept away. A tree that hid the forest. By losing his group where an internal war was raging, the German coach was unable to keep the ship afloat. Close to the red zone, Schalke 04 will however maintain its position by finishing 14th in 2018-2019, but will decide to dismiss Domenico Tedesco during the last weeks of competition.

Last season, optimism seemed to have returned with David Wagner and a good fifth place in the first part of the season. However, Schalke 04 fell back into his own and finished twelfth. Proof of this chaotic dynamic, Schalke 04 is becoming “German Toulouse” with 20 straight Bundesliga matches without a single victory. The last Knappen success dates back to January 17, 2020 in a game against Borussia Mönchengladbach. It must be said that beyond the sports results, the club is adrift. Very affected by the crisis caused by the coronavirus, Schalke 04 is encountering big financial problems with debts estimated at 200 million euros. Failed to keep its best players for years and even losing them free, the club is far from being a management model. Forced to deal with limited means during the last transfer window and without their historic president Clemens Tönnies (forced to resign last June), Schalke 04 is preparing to live a season of all dangers.

A weakened group and a negative dynamic

This summer love was in the loan for Schalke 04 who lost Weston McKennie (Juventus), Alexander Nübel (Bayern Munich), Sebastian Ruddy (Hoffenheim) Daniel Caligiuri (Augsburg), Marcus Schubert (Frankfurt), Guid Burgstaller (Sankt -Pauli) and Cedric Teuchert (Union Berlin) … without having the means to strengthen. If we add the loan returns of Jonjoe Kenny (Everton), Jean-Clair Todibo (FC Barcelona), Michael Gregoritsch (Augsburg) and Juan Miranda (Barcelona), the management needed to be intelligently strengthened. In the end, Schalke 04 bet on the veteran Vedad Ibisevic (Hertha Berlin), Gonçalo Paciência (Eintracht Frankfurt) doubled by André Silva in his club, Frederik Rönnow (Eintracht Frankfurt) the lining of Kevin Trapp with the Adlers and Kilian Ludewig (Salzburg ) who played last year in Championship with Barnsley. If Mark Uth, Nabil Bentaleb, Hamza Mendyl and Steven Skrzybski have also returned from loans, Schalke 04 will mainly rely on its training center. Thus, Kerim Calhanoglu, Nick Taitague, Timo Becker, Malick Thiaw and Can Bozdogan were promoted to the first team. If the Schalke 04 training center is performing well enough, it is also a risky strategy.

It is with all these variables that David Wagner tried to solve the equation. In the end, the result was very simple for him: 8-0 against Bayern Munich + 3-1 against Werder Bremen = two defeats in two matches. Which led his management to dismiss him immediately. Manuel Baum has therefore taken his place without too much success for the moment with a painful draw against Union Berlin (1-1). A very negative dynamic which places Schalke 04 in 17th place in the Bundesliga after 4 days (also beaten 4-0 by RB Leipzig). With an apathetic defense where the only satisfaction of last season Ozan Kabak took a suspension of 5 matches for a spitting. If we add the absence of a midfielder capable of holding the ball and a scorer reliable, the site promises to be complicated for Schalke 04. Opposed to the historic rival, Borussia Dortmund this Saturday, the Knappen will finally have to win so as not to prolong the crisis that has been eating away at them for months.