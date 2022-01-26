BVB: Erling Haaland assumes his last transfer window exit

A few days ago, Erling Haaland (21) surprised everyone by letting go, after a Bundesliga match, that he felt pressured by Borussia Dortmund about his future. Questioned this Wednesday at the microphone of Sky Sports, the Norwegian, announced at Real Madrid or FC Barcelona for this summer, returned to this outing. He assumes.

“I don’t really want to say too much about it, but I felt like it was time for me to say something. A lot of other people were talking, so that was why. Now, I don’t want to say too much. I said what I said, now we’re moving on”, he launched. Right in his boots.