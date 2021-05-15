BVB: Erling Haaland follows CR7 training model

ince now two seasons, Europe has discovered the phenomenon Erling Haaland (20 years). The 20-year-old Norwegian striker is already considered one of the best strikers on the planet. Beyond being a real killer in front of goal, he is also a physical monster and it is especially thanks to a training very inspired by his model: Cristiano Ronaldo.

Erling Haaland has never hidden it, he is a great admirer of CR7. Even to the point of being inspired by his way of life. According to the information from AS, the Norwegian giant follows a very strict fish-based diet like Ronaldo and controls his sleep pattern as much as possible. He also acquired a muscle tension recovery machine like the one CR7 brought back to Juventus. The Borussia Dortmund player is already paying attention to everything. We understand better why he already has insane statistics.