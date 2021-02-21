BvB: the crazy requests of Erling Braut Haaland

At only 20 years old, Erling Braut Haaland, the Borussia Dortmund striker, is already a world star. Many large stables of the Old Continent follow him. And, him, asks for a hell of a jackpot.

Like Kylian Mbappé, Erling Braut Haaland has absolutely everything to dominate European and world football in the next ten years. Borussia Dortmund center-forward, who scored twice against Sévilla FC on Wednesday in the Champions League and another against Schalke 04 in the Ruhr derby on Saturday, is unlikely to make old bones in Germany . At only 20 years old, he stirs the envy of the biggest European clubs.

Among these, Real Madrid, FC Barcelona, ​​Manchester City, Chelsea and Manchester United. Just that. For a long time now, we have been talking about a release clause of 75 million euros. But this will not be valid next summer, but in 2022. So it may be worth waiting for the year of the World Cup which will take place in Qatar. Because, anyway, it will be necessary to go to the cash to afford the services of the one who is probably the top scorer in the world today.

The BvB asks for 100 M €

The Norwegian would indeed ask for a fairly astronomical salary for his next club. It is mentioned, in the Sun a salary of 300,000 pounds per week, or more than one million pounds per month! On a five-year lease, he would ask for the trifle of 78 million pounds (or 90 million euros). This is not a sum that all the teams can spend, but the aforementioned ones, certainly, yes.

For now, Mino Raiola, his agent, has informed all interested parties of the Norwegian’s requests. Borussia Dortmund, for their part, would ask for 100 million euros to let go this summer. Considering the prosecutors, the candidates might not wait for the release clause to come into effect. During the next summer market, we should have good movements even though club finances are in the red …