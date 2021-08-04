C1: Benfica wins at Spartak and takes an option on the dams

In the aftermath of AS Monaco’s success in Czech lands (0-2), other teams were competing for their place in the Champions League play-off. In Moscow, Spartak, second in the Russian Premier League last year, welcomed Benfica, third in Liga NOS last year. And on the occasion of this first leg, it is the Lisbon players who have taken a serious advantage.

Back from the locker room, Rafa Silva allowed Benfica to open the scoring, benefiting from a service from João Mario (0-1, 51st). And it is the Brazilian defender Gilberto who took advantage of a pass from Lucas Verissimo to double the bet (0-2, 74th) and give two lengths to the troops of Jorge Jesus before the return scheduled for next Tuesday, at the stadium de la Luz. The winner of this confrontation will face the winner of PSV-Midtjylland, in the play-off, on August 17 and 24.