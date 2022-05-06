C4: AS Roma will offer tickets to supporters who have traveled to Bodo / Glimt

José Mourinho’s AS Roma validated its ticket on Thursday for the first final in the history of the Europa League Conference, which will be played in Tirana on May 25 against Feyenoord Rotterdam. AS Roma’s last European final dates back to the defeat in the UEFA Cup in 1991. It will therefore be a historic match that could offer a first European title to the Louve club. For this separate meeting, the club management decided to provide tickets for the match to the 166 spectators who had made the trip to Bodo Glimt, in Norway, during the big defeat in the first leg of the group stage (6- 1).

“The club has decided to thank the 166 subscribers present during the match on October 21 in the visitor parking lot of the Aspmyra Stadion in Bodo, by guaranteeing them – free of charge – a ticket for the final, indicates a press release. The list of rights holders was drawn up on the basis of sales reports provided by Bodo/Glimt. Therefore, the unique code will be sent by May 7 to the email address used to purchase the ticket on the Bodo ticket portal,” read in a statement released by the club.

🐺 I 166 abbonati che c’erano quella sera, hanno un posto garantieo a Tirana 🏟️📄 https://t.co/t31Gdt5otz#ASRoma #UECL pic.twitter.com/kk5ATAV4YL — AS Roma (@OfficialASRoma) May 5, 2022

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js