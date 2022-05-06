Menu
Search
Sportsfootball

C4: AS Roma will offer tickets to supporters who have traveled to Bodo / Glimt

Date:

José Mourinho’s AS Roma validated its ticket on Thursday for the first final in the history of the Europa League Conference, which will be played in Tirana on May 25 against Feyenoord Rotterdam. AS Roma’s last European final dates back to the defeat in the UEFA Cup in 1991. It will therefore be a historic match that could offer a first European title to the Louve club. For this separate meeting, the club management decided to provide tickets for the match to the 166 spectators who had made the trip to Bodo Glimt, in Norway, during the big defeat in the first leg of the group stage (6- 1).

“The club has decided to thank the 166 subscribers present during the match on October 21 in the visitor parking lot of the Aspmyra Stadion in Bodo, by guaranteeing them – free of charge – a ticket for the final, indicates a press release. The list of rights holders was drawn up on the basis of sales reports provided by Bodo/Glimt. Therefore, the unique code will be sent by May 7 to the email address used to purchase the ticket on the Bodo ticket portal,” read in a statement released by the club.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Previous articleJT Foot Transfer market: Manchester City’s stratospheric budget on the transfer window

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

JT Foot Transfer market: Manchester City’s stratospheric budget on the transfer window

kenyan -
On the program of this JT Foot Transfer market:...

LdC, Liverpool: Mohamed Salah wanted Real Madrid in the final

kenyan -
This Wednesday, Liverpool and Mohamed Salah attended the...

OL: Malo Gusto talks about his relationship with Peter Bosz

kenyan -
This season, young right-back Malo Gusto is discovering...

LdC (f): the OL – FC Barcelona final in the clear on TMC

kenyan -
It's official ! The final of the...

About us

Kenya news and opinion website that brings you current reports and news from Kenya, Africa, World. Stay updated with latest, breaking news and current affairs.

Company

The latest

JT Foot Transfer market: Manchester City’s stratospheric budget on the transfer window

football 0
On the program of this JT Foot Transfer market:...

LdC, Liverpool: Mohamed Salah wanted Real Madrid in the final

football 0
This Wednesday, Liverpool and Mohamed Salah attended the...

OL: Malo Gusto talks about his relationship with Peter Bosz

football 0
This season, young right-back Malo Gusto is discovering...

Subscribe

© kenyannews.co.ke. All Rights Reserved.