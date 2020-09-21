Cagliari: Diego Godin passes the medical examination

Diego Godin and Cagliari it becomes imminent and the last indiscretions of Sky Italia go in this direction. The Uruguayan central defender left Milan this morning to travel to Rome for his medical examination. If the outcome is positive, he will sign with the Sardinian club.

The 34-year-old will then sign up for a three-year contract with Cagliari. This new lease will bind him until June 2023 – when he turns 37 – with the Rossoblu. Diego Godin will leave Inter Milan after a rather complicated season where he will nevertheless have finished second in Serie A and finalist in the Europa League.