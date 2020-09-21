Home Sports football Cagliari: Diego Godin passes the medical examination
Sportsfootball

Cagliari: Diego Godin passes the medical examination

By kenyan

Diego Godin and Cagliari it becomes imminent and the last indiscretions of Sky Italia go in this direction. The Uruguayan central defender left Milan this morning to travel to Rome for his medical examination. If the outcome is positive, he will sign with the Sardinian club.

The 34-year-old will then sign up for a three-year contract with Cagliari. This new lease will bind him until June 2023 – when he turns 37 – with the Rossoblu. Diego Godin will leave Inter Milan after a rather complicated season where he will nevertheless have finished second in Serie A and finalist in the Europa League.

Related news

football

Atlético de Madrid relaunched the Edinson Cavani dossier

kenyan -
Things are heating up in Madrid! While Juventus is eyeing Alvaro Morata to strengthen their attack after the departure of Gonzalo Higuain, Atlético...
Read more
football

Juventus: the first lessons of the Andrea Pirlo era

kenyan -
Andrea Pirlo's big debut with Juventus has been successful. Beyond the score, its tactical implementation and the choice of men worked perfectly. ...
Read more
football

Barça: the farewell message of Arturo Vidal

kenyan -
FC Barcelona is accelerating in its degreasing. While Luis Suarez is getting closer to Atlético de Madrid, Arturo Vidal will return to...
Read more
Load more

FOLLOW US

15,778FansLike
3,543FollowersFollow

Popular Stories

José Mourinho’s beautiful exit on Tanguy Ndombele

football kenyan -
Since arriving at Tottenham last summer, Tanguy Ndombele has struggled to find a place in the squad, as well as in the heart of...
Read more

Lionel Messi crosses the billion dollar revenue mark

football kenyan -
Once again, it is difficult to decide between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. Except this time, it is not only the sport...
Read more

OL: Juve finally moves on Houssem Aouar

football kenyan -
Houssem Aouar is OL's big market value. His departure is scheduled for this summer and Juventus is ready to draw in this file,...
Read more

Real Madrid to treat themselves to a Villarreal nugget

football kenyan -
Rodrygo (19), Vinicius Junior (20), Takefusa Kubo (19), Martin Odegaard (21) ... Real Madrid seem to pile up the young hopes of world football....
Read more

FC Barcelona: Luis Suarez says no to Juventus!

football kenyan -
According to Catalan media information, Luis Suarez said no to Juventus for administrative reasons. The Luis Suarez soap opera had to be quickly...
Read more

Chelsea: N’Golo Kanté case is debated

football kenyan -
While the transfer window will close its doors soon, should Chelsea separate from N'Golo Kanté? The debate is open in England. It's an...
Read more
Loading...

STAY UPDATED:

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke