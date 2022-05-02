Cagliari thanks Walter Mazzarri

It was in the air, it’s now official: Walter Mazzarri is no longer Cagliari’s coach. The Sardinian clubs have just announced the news via a tweet.

The team is currently 17th, in the fight to maintain Serie A, with 28 points on the clock in 35 days. The Italian technician remains on 7 losses in his last 8 matches.

Il Cagliari Calcio comunica di aver sollevato Walter Mazzarri dal suo incarico di allenatore della prima squadra.#forzaCasteddu pic.twitter.com/WDi86Oz2zX — #WeStandForPeace ☮️ (@CagliariCalcio) May 2, 2022