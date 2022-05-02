Menu
Search
Sportsfootball

Cagliari thanks Walter Mazzarri

Date:

It was in the air, it’s now official: Walter Mazzarri is no longer Cagliari’s coach. The Sardinian clubs have just announced the news via a tweet.

The team is currently 17th, in the fight to maintain Serie A, with 28 points on the clock in 35 days. The Italian technician remains on 7 losses in his last 8 matches.

Previous articleList of independent candidates cleared by ORPP to run in August polls

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

List of independent candidates cleared by ORPP to run in August polls

kenyan -
  The office of the Registrar of political parties has...

Champions League, Nations League, Euro: UEFA announces new sanctions against Russia

kenyan -
Having already been sanctioned this season by European football's...

Ruto allies accuse Azimio leaders of disrespecting Kalonzo

kenyan -
Deputy President William Ruto and former Vice President Kalonzo...

OM-OL: Jean-Michel Aulas tackles Jorge Sampaoli

kenyan -
The day after OL's victory against OM (3-0),...

About us

Kenya news and opinion website that brings you current reports and news from Kenya, Africa, World. Stay updated with latest, breaking news and current affairs.

Company

The latest

List of independent candidates cleared by ORPP to run in August polls

News 0
  The office of the Registrar of political parties has...

Champions League, Nations League, Euro: UEFA announces new sanctions against Russia

football 0
Having already been sanctioned this season by European football's...

Ruto allies accuse Azimio leaders of disrespecting Kalonzo

News 0
Deputy President William Ruto and former Vice President Kalonzo...

Subscribe

© kenyannews.co.ke. All Rights Reserved.