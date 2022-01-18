CAN 2021, Cameroon: Samuel Eto’o’s cash message to the Indomitable Lions

If some favourites, like Algeria, are having great difficulty in enforcing the hierarchy in this 2021 African Cup of Nations, Cameroon has achieved an almost perfect course in the group stage. The host country indeed finished first in group A, after two victories (against Burkina Faso and Ethiopia) and a draw (against Cape Verde). The partners of Vincent Aboubakar, top scorer in the competition (5 goals), have enough to leave their dreamy supporters for the rest of the CAN. While the motivation to win at home is great, the greed can also be a big factor in sports. In the event of qualification in 8th grade, the Indomitable Lions had also been offered 50 million CFA francs (a little less than 76,000 euros). In this sense, Samuel Eto’o, president of the Cameroon Football Federation (FECAFOOT), made very fine financial promises to the men of Toni Conceição during his visit to the locker room after the draw against Cape Town. Green (1-1), Monday. All while giving them all his support, as a true leader of men.

“Dear Lions, I am a bit sad tonight. I’m sad because I don’t see you happy. I walk in here, no music, no atmosphere. It’s not easy to do what you did. You must be proud and happy to have accomplished your first mission. Now we are entering another phase. You are all competitors. Please rest. Because it is a phase where we will no longer have room for error. Where every game is a final. So get ready to fight. I will pay the first part; we said qualification, I pay. I hope you will ruin the Federation; because I am going to pay”, thus launched the former star of FC Barcelona, ​​​​in remarks relayed by bein Sports. The least we can say is that Samuel Eto’o, double winner of the CAN (2000 and 2002) and best director in the history of the competition, has the gift of motivating his troops.