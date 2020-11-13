CAN 2021 qualifiers: Hakim Ziyech and Morocco shine, great operation for Tunisia and Mali

Brilliant winner of the Central African Republic 4-1, Morocco led by a great Hakim Ziyech has taken a big step towards qualifying for the next CAN. At the same time, other evening favorites Tunisia, Mali and South Africa all won.

Qualifications for the next African Cup of Nations (January 9 to February 6, 2022 in Cameroon) continued this Friday evening. Morocco took the opportunity to carry out a great operation. In group E, he received the Central African Republic, direct competitor for the first two qualifying places. Led by a Hakim Ziyech of the great evenings, the Atlas Lions have no details to win widely 4-1. They take first place in the pool, two points ahead of Mauritania and four over their evening opponent.

As we have said, the new Chelsea player will have been the man of this meeting dominated from start to finish by his team. Passeur on the first goal of Hakimi (1-0, 10th), he will have given back the advantage to his people on penalty (2-1, 31st), before going there for his double (3-1, 33rd). Still in control of this action, Ziyech this time saw Aboukhlal widen the gap a little more (4-1, 64th). The partners of Geoffroy Kondogbia have existed a little in this meeting, equalizing by Mafouta (25th) but the Moroccan victory does not suffer from any dispute.

Tunisia, Mali and South Africa have a successful evening

It was tighter for Tunisia tonight but the qualification for the next CAN smells very good. Already leaders of the group before kick-off, the Carthage Eagles beat Tanzania 1-0 thanks to a penalty from Msakni (18th) and now they are nine points in three games, six more than their three opponents in Pool J. Note that Wahbi Khazri, holder this evening, had a full match, he who played only 147 minutes of play in Ligue 1 this season with Saint-Etienne, while the Marseillais Saîf-Eddine Khaoui made an interesting entry into the game.

This time we go to Group A where Mali received Namibia in a decisive match for the rest of the qualifications. A small goal from Rémois El Bilal Touré from a penalty (33rd) was enough for the happiness of the Aiglons, who therefore won 1-0. This victory is welcome since it allows them to take the lead in the pool, tied on points (7) with Guinea, but Mali has above all 4 units ahead of Namibia. Finally, South Africa did not shine but it achieved the hardest by securing a 2-0 success over Sao Tomé (Pau and Zungu are the scorers). If they did not reassure, Bafana Bafana took the opportunity to secure 2nd place in Group C, three points behind Ghana.

The evening results:

South Africa 2 – 0 Sao Tome and Principe: Pau (sp 55th), Zungu (90th)

Mali 1 – 0 Namibia: EB Touré (sp 33rd)

Morocco 4 – 1 Central African Republic: Hakimi (10th), Ziyech (sp 31st, 33rd), Aboukhlal (64th); Mafouta (25th)

Tunisia 1 – 0 Tanzania: Msakni (sp 18th)