CAN 2021: Samuel Eto’o asks forgiveness from Algerian journalists attacked

In the aftermath of the violent aggression suffered by three Algerian journalists in Douala, on the sidelines of the Africa Cup of Nations currently taking place in Cameroon, Samuel Eto’o, recently inducted as president of the Cameroonian Federation, spoke , this Monday, to provide support. Present on Algerian television alongside Charaf-Eddine Amara, his FAF counterpart, the former FC Barcelona scorer sent a long message to the three journalists present to attend the performances of the Fennecs and attacked by men armed with knives.

“Our dear brothers journalists, I would like to offer you our sincere apologies because some of our brothers were attacked in Douala”, first said the former Indomitable Lions striker before adding: “I humbly ask you to tell these brothers that we ask for forgiveness. It is not Cameroonian hospitality. I beg you to ask their forgiveness and tell them that they are at home. We are going to seize our minister and all our authorities to tell them that our brothers are in our country and they must feel safe as if they were in Algiers (…) May God bless you and may your stay be without best manners at home in Cameroon ». Note that CAF has also announced the opening of an investigation for this “Unworthy act”.

