HomeSportsfootballCAN 2021, Senegal: several players positive for Covid-19
Sportsfootball

CAN 2021, Senegal: several players positive for Covid-19

By kenyan

The CAN starting this Sunday, January 9, the selections pray that no new case of Covid-19 will be detected, like what is happening at the moment on the side of Burkina Faso, before the match of opening against Cameroon. The Senegal of Liverpool player Sadio Mané made his entry into the running on Monday January 10 against Zimbabwe.

However, this meeting should take place without some very important players in the Senegalese squad. Indeed, Chelsea goalkeeper Édouard Mendy and Napoli central defender Kalidou Koulibaly tested positive, according to The team. Alanyaspor attacker Famara Diédhiou is also added to the list of Senegalese who have contracted the virus in recent hours. The three players were placed in solitary confinement.

Related news

Load more

Trending

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke