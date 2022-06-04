CAN 2023 qualifiers: Algeria does the job against Uganda, Senegal and Mali on the go

The Greens won by the narrowest of margins for this entry into the running in qualifying for the 2023 African Cup of Nations, thanks to their defender Aïssa Mandi.

For its first match in these qualifiers counting for the 2023 African Cup of Nations, scheduled in Côte d’Ivoire, Algeria received Uganda in order to start this June gathering as well as possible. For this meeting, Djamel Belmadi has decided to trust Touba in his defense at 3, while Belaïli and Ghezzal accompany Slimani in attack. As for his opponent, Milutin Sredojević established Miya in front alongside Okello in his 4-4-2. From the start of the first period, the Fennecs, pushed by their well-present supporters at the July 5, 1962 stadium in Algiers, pushed to try to find the fault in the last third.

This domination was materialized by the head of Belaïli, who grazed the opposing frame (9th). Nevertheless, the Cranes held on well defensively before cracking on a free kick delivered by Slimani in the goal area and followed by Mandi for the opener for the Greens (1-0). If Algeria seemed to manage the rhythm of the meeting, Aucho caused the fault of Ghezzal in the surface, synonymous with penalty for the visitors, but Miya stumbled on Zeghba (37th). On returning from the locker room, the Greens had to wait until the 80th minute to witness the goal of the break thanks to Belaïli, author of a beautiful number in front of the surface before deceiving Lukwego.

Senegal and Mali wander around

In the other matches of the evening, Senegal made short work of Bénon thanks to a Sadio Mané on fire. Thanks to his hat-trick scored in less than an hour of play, the number 10 of the Lions and Liverpool becomes the top scorer in the history of the selection ahead of Henri Camara. The Squirrels reduced the mark at the end of the match thanks to Olaitan (88th). A victory that allows Aliou Cissé’s players to take first place in group L, taking advantage of the draw between Rwanda and Mozambique.

Mali also wandered at home, this time against Congo-Brazzaville. Stade de Reims striker El-Bilal Touré stood out with a brace in the first half, worsening the score with goals from M. Camara and K. Coulibaly. What to pass in front of Gambia, winner of South Sudan earlier in the day. Finally, Mauritania easily won against Sudan thanks to their striker A. Kamara, who scored twice before the end of the first half hour. The favorites did not let up on this first day of qualifying…

The results of the matches at 9 p.m.

Algeria 2-0 Uganda: Mandi (28th), Belaïli (80th)

mali 4-0 Congo: Camara (1st), Touré (11th, 40th), Coulibaly (44th)

Mauritania 3-0: Kamara (27th, 30th), Mahmoud (77th)

Senegal 3-1 Benin: Mané (12th, 22nd, 60th) / Olaitan (88th)