CAN 2023 qualifiers: Tunisia without Wahbi Khazri

Tunisia has a busy international break: indeed, the Carthage Eagles will first play their first two days of qualifying for the African Cup of Nations against Equatorial Guinea (June 2 in Radès) then Botswana (June June 5 in Francistown), before playing the Kirin Cup, a friendly tournament organized in Japan, against Chile (June 10 in Kobe).

After having qualified his selection last March at the expense of Mali, the Tunisian technician Jalel Kadri revealed his list of 26 players for these three deadlines. Striker and captain Wahbi Khazri is absent from this list, since he is playing in the Ligue 1 play-offs with AS Saint-Etienne. We nevertheless find in the group the experienced in selection Youssef Msakni or the young nugget of Manchester United Hannibal Mejbri.

