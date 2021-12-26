CAN: CAF grants clubs one more week to release their players

In a statement to the European Association of Clubs (ECA), the African Football Confederation announced that European clubs will be able to keep their African internationals until January 3. Initially, CAF requested the release of the players participating in the CAN two weeks before the start of the competition, scheduled for January 9. Good news for English, Spanish and even French clubs, which are planning league or cup matches at the beginning of January.

“The official enforceable release date for the competitions is December 27, 2021, CAF has decided that for players who have official club matches between December 27, 2021 and January 3, 2022, the participating member associations in question must be informed that these players can stay with their clubs to participate in these matches and be released after the last match of this period ”, can we read in the letter of the confederation.