Can PSG lose everything?

Last night, Paris Saint-Germain were eliminated in the semi-finals of the UEFA Champions League. Still in contention in Ligue 1 and the Coupe de France, can the capital club lose everything at the end of the season?

Paris was not magical. Last night, the capital club played one of the most important meetings of its 2020-21 season. Beaten 2 to 1 at the Parc des Princes last Wednesday in the semi-final first leg of the UEFA Champions League, the Parisians wanted to overthrow Manchester City and create the feat in the second leg. But they failed in their mission. Nervous and sometimes feverish, the Parisians lost 2-0 on the lawn of the Etihad Stadium. A stage where their European adventure therefore ended last night.

Nothing is won in L1

However, PSG had great ambitions in the Champions League. A competition he wanted to win. Which has ultimately always been the case since QSI arrived. But after reaching the final last year (lost against Bayern Munich), the residents of the Parc des Princes dreamed bigger this season. After finishing at the top of their group, ahead of Leipzig, Manchester United and Istanbul BB, they then achieved a five-star course by eliminating FC Barcelona in the round of 16 (4-1 victory in the first leg, 1-1 in the return leg ) before knocking down the defending quarter-final, Bayern Munich (3-2 victory, 1-0 loss).

On a royal road, PSG therefore fell into the trap of the Citizens in the semifinals (2-1 and 2-0 defeats). An important goal of the club therefore flew last night. However, Paris is still in contention on several fronts. But nothing is won. After leaving a lot of energy, both physically and mentally, in C1, the tricolor club will have to quickly raise its head because there is a title in Ligue 1 to seek. Second with 75 points, Paris Saint-Germain is one point behind Lille (1st, 76 points. Everything is therefore possible in one direction or the other.

Making the cup-championship double, a priority objective

But the team trained by Mauricio Pochettino should not be missed. It will start on Sunday May 9 in Rennes. Be careful, however, since the Breton club is with OL, the team that has beaten PSG the most (5 times) since the arrival of QSI. Then, Paris will host the Stade de Reims (May 16) before finishing in Brest (May 23). A rather affordable schedule overall for Ile-de-France residents. At the same time, Lille will travel to Lens (May 7) for an explosive derby before receiving ASSE (May 16) and heading to Angers (May 23). If the club, used to winning the L1, can still believe it, it does not have its destiny in its hands entirely. He will have to do a full box while counting on a failure of the LOSC.

But after the failure in the Champions League, what state will Mauricio Pochettino’s troops be like? Especially since they will also have to re-mobilize to try to win the Coupe de France. On May 12, in a week, PSG will travel to Montpellier to try to reach the final and lift this trophy. A trophy which becomes a priority objective with the L1 at the end of the season. Winner of the 2020 Champions Trophy against OM (match played on January 13, 2021), PSG, who had very little rest during the offseason (Champions League final on August 23, return to L1 September 10), will have to put a last push to end the year on a good note and with titles. Head and feet should be there this time!