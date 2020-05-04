Home Sports News football Cannavaro looks back at Zidane's header to Materazzi
Sports Newsfootball

Cannavaro looks back at Zidane’s header to Materazzi

By kenyan

Almost 14 years after Zinedine Zidane’s infamous “ball-kick” to Marco Materazzi in the 2006 World Cup final between France and Italy, the Italian central defender revealed what he had said at the 1998 Ballon d’Or to get him out of his way that night. Fabio Cannavaro, his central defence partner and captain of the Squadra Azzura at the time, also recently returned to this historic incident, which earned ZZ a red card in overtime, during a live Instagram.

“To be honest, I only remember the noise. I was not far away, I turned and saw Marco on the ground. I heard this noise and Marco said, “He headed me off”.” Was it painful? Beyond that, he did what he had to do. He threw himself to the ground. Goodbye and thank you. It was a good whimsy., declared the 2006 Ballon d’Or. Zidane’s famous header also marked the end of his professional playing career, as it was his last game before hanging up the cleats.

