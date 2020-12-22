Carabao Cup: Manchester City corrects Arsenal

Tonight was the first two quarter-finals of the English League Cup. Arsenal were knocked out at home by the three-time defending champion, while Championship side Brentford took out Newcastle.

Barely in the Premier League, Arsenal had an opportunity to give themselves a little breath of fresh air during this quarter-final of the English League Cup. A meeting for which eight changes were made by Mikel Arteta. The main information was also the absence of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and the return of Gabriel Martinelli. Opposite, Pep Guardiola, triple defending champion who therefore found his former assistant, offered a classic eleven. And quickly, Londoners seemed well on their way to reliving a nightmare scenario. Indeed, from the third minute, the center of Oleksandr Zinchenko (too) easily found the head of Gabriel Jesus (0-1, 3rd).

It did not take more for Citizens to start this meeting in an armchair without being flamboyant. Harmless, Arteta’s men let their opponents master the leather. City then did not deprive itself to spin the ball before sending a few spikes to make the break (6th, 22nd, 24th). In vain. Dominated, the Gunners, however, managed to return to the meeting. Highly awaited, the returning Martinelli sent a paying center for a Lacazette author of a header that left Steffen no chance (1-1, 31st). Draw at the break, a scenario on which few would have bet given the game proposed by the teammates of the former Lyonnais.

Arsenal still took a lot

Upon returning from the locker room, Arsenal was hit again by a hard blow: the exit on injury of Martinelli. Hard tackled in the first period by Steffen (48th), the Brazilian was replaced by Nicolas Pépé. The misfortunes then followed. Mown on the edge of the London area, Riyad Mahrez did justice to a free kick, helped by a big hand fault from Runarsson (1-2, 55th). Four minutes later, on a counter, Fernandinho offered an assist to Phil Foden who went to beat the Arsenal goalkeeper with a dive (1-3, 59th). Unfortunately for the Gunners, VAR will only be used in the final, as Foden was offside in the action.

Stunned, the Gunners even drank the chalice to the dregs by conceding a fourth goal fifteen minutes from time. Having become a substitute in Manchester, Aymeric Laporte was able to distinguish himself by quietly taking over a cross from Foden (1-4, 73rd) with his head. Abused in the Premier League, Arsenal can forget another trophy. Three-time defending champion, Manchester City continued on their way and joined Brentford in the semifinals. Tomorrow, it’s time for the other two quarter-finals: Stoke City-Tottenham and Everton-Manchester United.

The evening results:

Brentford -Newcastle: 1-0 (Dasilva)

-Newcastle: 1-0 (Dasilva) Arsenal-Manchester city : 1-4 (Lacazette for Arsenal; Jesus, Mahrez, Foden, Laporte for City)