Carabao Cup: MU qualifies without shining against Luton

Beaten for their first appearance in the Premier League at home against Crystal Palace, Manchester United had to redeem themselves in the League Cup, on the lawn of Luton Town. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had chosen to line up an bis team, supplemented by rare usual holders. It was also the first tenures of rookie Donny van de Beek and goalkeeper, returned from his loan in Sheffield, Dean Henderson.

The Mancunian club, on a small pace, hardly got rid of a catchy but limited Luton. The score of 3-0 does not reflect the physiognomy of the meeting. Salvation came from a penalty converted by Juan Mata in the 44th minute and several saves from Henderson, already very interesting. Rashford and Greenwood, entered into play, gave another dimension to the result at the end of the game. It will be necessary to do better on Saturday to get a first victory in the Premier League, on the lawn of Brighton.