Carlos Tevez close to putting on the crampons?

Date:

Passed on the Argentinian media TyC Sports, Adrian Ruocco, Carlos Tevez’s agent, announced that his player would return to service. According to the representative of the 38-year-old Argentinian, Tevez would be in “Very advanced discussions with a club. » The Apache, who has been without a club since leaving Boca Junior last July, could therefore return to competition.

According to Ruocco, the former Manchester City and Juventus goalscorer has received numerous offers, all of which he has rejected as the player is reportedly looking to “reconcile football and family life”. The Argentine agent, however, said that the MLS DC United franchise would be very interested in Tevez. The Argentinian striker played 604 professional matches during his career, scored 237 goals and delivered 108 assists.

