Carlos Tévez wants to bring Angel Di Maria to Rosario

Date:

Just appointed coach of Rosario Central, Carlos Tevez is already looking for players to improve his squad. During his presentation press conference, he mentioned his compatriot Angel Di Maria, who has been free since leaving PSG. If for the moment no contact has been established, the Apache does not hide his admiration and his desire to bring El Fideo back to the club of his debut.

“I haven’t spoken to Di Maria. I barely have time to talk to my wife. I haven’t spoken to him. But who wouldn’t love to have it? Di Maria means a lot to this club. When the situation is calmer, I will call him and ask him what he wants to do. We know him. He would bring a lot to the squad. He would bring his experience to young players. In addition to experience, he has great technical quality. He played in the biggest clubs, it would be easy to be his coach.

