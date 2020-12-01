Home Sports football Cartagena: Marcin Bulka has taken his marks
Cartagena: Marcin Bulka has taken his marks

Third goalkeeper of Paris Saint-Germain since 2019, the Polish Marcin Bulka was rewarded for his good and loyal service by being extended until 2025 last September, before obtaining an exit voucher in the form of a loan to the FC Cartagena, Spanish second division club.

The goal was logically to scratch playing time, in a club much less upscale than PSG. Which does not mean that there is no competition. Bulka, 21, had to wait until Matchday 14 (November 25) to celebrate his first start in the Segunda Division. Despite the loss against Mallorca (1-2), he was aligned again last weekend against Rayo Vallecano and was named man of the match after a clean sheet (0-0) and some decisive saves. The start of a full season?

