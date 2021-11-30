Case of the sextape: Noël Le Graët reframes Mathieu Valbuena

While Karim Benzema was sentenced at first instance to one year suspended prison sentence and a fine of 75,000 euros, while the part of the Real Madrid striker announced to appeal, Mathieu Valbuena, recognized as a victim of this case by justice, had in particular settled accounts with Noël Le Graët, whom he accuses of never having supported him. Asked by theAFP to react to the classification of the Ballon d’Or, the president of the FFF returned to the speech of the ex-striker of OM and OL.

“It’s been six years, frankly. It comes back to a time when we were perhaps a little in difficulty, after the elimination (at the Euro). Justice must render its decision, but it is still not the business of the century. Bringing Benzema back over and over in this case, it’s very complicated, he doesn’t deserve it, NLG said. I was rather upset … He (Valbuena) is a victim, but has not been accused. I like him, as a player. He is a boy who gave a lot. It was perhaps a bad reflex on my part not to have called him, but we never considered him guilty (…) Defend Benzema a little bit, maybe he suffered from it and that I did not understand it well“, He explained.