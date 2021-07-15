Castore unveils Wolverhampton home shirt for 2021-2022 season

After having stood up to the Premier League leaders for several years, Wolves experienced a slack in the last exercise but intend to catch up and grab a European place at the end of the 2021-2022 campaign. For this, Adama Traoré and his partners will benefit from a new home jersey presented by Castore.

While adidas has been equipping the club since 2018, the management of the Wolverhampton club decided to trust the equipment supplier Castore by signing a record contract last May. Recognized in the world of sport and in particular that of tennis for the quality of its products, the Liverpool-based brand has yet to prove its worth in football and especially not to miss its entry on the scene in the most popular championship in the world. For his first jersey, the equipment supplier of the Mersey took no risk by copying the traditional colors of the Wolves.

As for many decades, it is an almost orange yellow-gold jersey that will be worn at Wolverhampton. Unlike adidas who unveiled a tunic with tone-on-tone geometric patterns last year, this time we find a very sober jersey while in the purest tradition of Wolves, a touch of black obviously slips on the logos of the club and the equipment supplier, the collar and the jersey sponsor. Unlike last season, the sleeves are not dominated by black since it only appears on the end of the sleeves. The big novelty finally comes from the black rectangle surrounded by white at the sidewalls. Finally, black shorts and yellow socks complete this new outfit which will therefore be displayed at the Molineux Stadium.