Cavani and Meunier refuse to sign an extension of their contracts with PSG

PSG footballers reject a short-term extension beyond 30 June, without which the French club will not be able to count on them for what remains of the season.

Edinson Cavani and Thomas Meunier have decided not to sign short-term contract extensions which would allow them to play the cup finals and the final Champions League tournament with PSG, French radio RMC reported.

The Uruguayan striker’s contracts and the Belgian defence expire on 30 June, that, unless they have agreed to sign a two-month extension, excludes them from the French Cup and League Cup finals, as well as the final phase of the Champions League League to eight in Lisbon.

Last weekend, the PSG’s sporting director, Leonardo said Cavani would not be offered a contract for next season., although the Brazilian’s desire was to retain the club’s all-time top scorer to play in the Champions League after he qualified for the quarter-finals.

The Ligue 1 season ended on April 30 amid the COVID-19 crisis with PSG being crowned Ligue 1 champion.

