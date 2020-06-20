Cavani will never play for PSG again, according to RMC Sport

Edinson Cavani’s journey on the PSG has come to an end. As reported by the prestigious RMC Sport journalist Mohamed Bouhafsi, the striker will be free from 30 June and will not renew exceptionally to be able to play in the Champions League, in which PSG is immersed in the quarter-finals.

The Uruguayan will be joined by Thomas Meunier, who also ends his contract on 30 June and in order to play the Champions League he had to renew two months with the Parisians. They will also miss the French Cup final (PSG-Saint-Etienne) on 24 July and the League Cup final, set for 31.

Although RMC Sport has not detailed it, Thiago Silva could be another player who could also disassociate themselves from PSG by August. The Brazilian has not yet confirmed whether he will remain exceptionally in Paris, as his contract expires on 30 June and would have to sign a new “contract” to remain in the French capital.