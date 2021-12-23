HomeSportsfootballCdF: the Vannes-PSG match at the Stade de la Rabine
CdF: the Vannes-PSG match at the Stade de la Rabine

By kenyan

After their victory in the 32nd of the Coupe de France against Feignies-Aulnoye with a score of 3-0, Paris Saint-Germain must challenge Vannes OC on Monday January 3 in the context of the round of 32 of the competition, including the draw took place last Sunday. But with a Stade de la Rabine not so big and not optimal security on paper, a relocation to Moustoir de Lorient had been mentioned. Ultimately, it will not be.

According to information from the Parisian, this 16th final of the Coupe de France between the Breton club and the formation of the capital will indeed take place in Vannes, in the enclosure which can normally accommodate around 9,500 spectators. Good news therefore for the Veneti.

