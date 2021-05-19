CdF: vagueness reigns around Neymar and Kimpembe

A few hours before the final of the Coupe de France which will start tonight (9.15 p.m.), we still do not know if Presnel Kimpembe and Neymar will be there. Indeed, the two Parisian players are supposed to be suspended for the meeting but the Parisian management had asked the French National Olympic and Sports Committee (CNOSF) to freeze their suspensions, as reported. the team, so that they are available for tonight and that their suspensions are shifted.

But for all that the decision has still not been taken and the French daily explains that just last night, the representative of the CNOSF was not ready to make such a decision and that he was considering not to win the case. PSG, so as not to provoke a controversy. In the absence of the two players, Mauricio Pochettino should start Abdou Diallo and Julian Draxler, who recently extended his contract with the capital club.